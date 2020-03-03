HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect who they said ran over another man after robbing him last month.

Investigators said the suspect broke into the victim's truck and stole money in broad daylight on Feb. 18.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. 43rd Street.

According to police, the suspect followed the victim to a nearby business after he left a nearby bank.

When the victim went inside the business, the suspect broke the passenger window and took money that was left in the front seat.

The victim saw the suspect breaking into his truck and ran outside to intervene. However, the suspect got back into his car and, according to police, intentionally ran the victim over.

The entire incident was captured on video.

Police said the suspect is between 19 and 30 years old, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 to 200 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the charging and/or the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online. All tipsters remain anonymous.

