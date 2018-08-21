HOUSTON - An employee at a local bank has been arrested in connection to the violent attack on two business owners in northwest Houston last week.

Sources tell KHOU 11 the employee is in custody and more details are expected to follow Tuesday afternoon.

In an interview on Monday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said he and his deputies were working to arrest the bank employee.

One of the victims withdrew $75,000 in cash from the bank and deputies believe the employee possibly tipped off the suspects.

"Our investigation has taken us in the direction to know that there was someone inside the bank, an employee at the bank, that was possibly involved in this and we'll be getting a warrant for her very shortly, and she will be held accountable also." Herman said on Monday.

The Constable shared a mugshot of Travon Johnson, 27, who is also suspect in the case.

Johnson turned himself in to a police agency in downtown Houston on Monday, Herman said.

Johnson is accused of attacking a couple outside their business with three other suspects Friday morning. He is believed to be the driver in the attack who kicked the couple before running over the woman involved.

The four suspects reportedly followed the woman from the bank and when she arrived at her business, they attacked her and attempted to steal her purse.

A deputy showed up on the scene not long after the attack began and the suspects fled the scene - without the purse or the money inside of it.

The deputy arrested one of the suspects minutes later. He has been identified as 31-year-old Davis Dowell Mitchell.

Authorities are still looking for the remaining two suspects involved.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition but she is expected to survive. Her husband was treated for injuries on the scene.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance footage. Constable Mark Herman's Office shared the graphic video with the public during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers

