Sheriff: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend in possible domestic incident in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed by his girlfriend in a domestic incident, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened at an apartment complex in the 2330 block of Bammelwood near Kuykendahl.

Information is limited at this time, but deputies said the woman reported her boyfriend assaulted her before she pulled out a gun and shot him.

Deputies said the couple has a history of family violence.

At this time, the woman is being questioned. The Harris County District Attorney's Office will determine if any charges will be filed.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at an apt complex located at 2331 Bammelwood, near Kuykendahl. Preliminary info: shooting may have stemmed from a domestic incident. A female shot her boyfriend, who was confirmed deceased. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/0Dz25j6Zp2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 1, 2021

