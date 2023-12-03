Girl, 3, shoots, kills sister, 4, at NW Harris County apartment, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister at an apartment complex off Bammel North Houston Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A girl accidentally shot and killed her sister Sunday night in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at 8:40 p.m. but said the initial call came just before 8 p.m. He provided an update at the scene at about 9:45 p.m.

According to Gonzalez, there were five adults and the two girls were hanging out at an apartment on Bammel North Houston Road near Tomball Parkway (SH 249). They were all family and friends, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the girls lived at the apartment with their parents.

At some point during the night, when Gonzalez said one parent thought the other was watching the girls, they were left alone in a bedroom. He said the 3-year-old girl found a loaded pistol and fired a single shot.

Her 4-year-old sister was hit and pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Family members heard the shot, secured the gun and called 911, Gonzalez said.

The shooting appears to be accidental. It's unclear if any charges will be filed in connection with the shooting.