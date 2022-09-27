Another murder charge filed against man blamed for Galveston crash that killed 2 teens

Keith Brazier, who's had three prior DWI convictions, now faces two murder charges and intoxication assault, Galveston police said Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston man charged with murder for the deaths of two teens killed in a horrific crash was released from the hospital and taken straight to jail Tuesday. He won't be getting out anytime soon.

A judge set bonds totaling $1.5 million for 28-year-old Keith Brazier -- $500,000 for each murder count and another $500,000 for intoxication assault. He has a history of drunk driving and had just gotten out of prison for his third DWI conviction when he crashed into the victims' vehicle.

Police say Brazier was drunk on Sept. 2 when he slammed into the vehicle carrying three Ball High School baseball players who had just finished practice.

Mason Nelson, 14, died at the scene near the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue O. Fourteen-year-old Sam Mixon died two weeks later. A third student was critically injured.

“So many lives have been affected by this horrible crash and our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and everybody who is affected," Sgt. Derek Gaspard said at a news conference Tuesday.

Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said the crash had a profound impact on the first responders who rushed to the scene.

“This horrific tragedy claimed the lives of two of Galveston’s children,” Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said. “It has forever impacted all of the families involved and our island community continues to mourn.”

Even if Brazier comes up with the bail money, he won't be released because he violated the terms of his parole with this latest arrest.



