2 dead, 2 critically injured in Spring Branch shooting, police say

A man and a woman were killed and another man and a teen were critically injured in a shooting in northwest Houston on Thanksgiving.

It happened on Baggett Lane, which is just south of the intersection of Long Point and Wirt roads.

A man and a woman were shot and killed while another man and a teen were shot and taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.