x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 dead, 2 critically injured in Spring Branch shooting, police say

A man and a woman were killed and another man and a teen were critically injured in a shooting in northwest Houston on Thanksgiving.
Credit: @houstonpolice

HOUSTON — Two people were killed in a shooting Thursday night in the Spring Branch area, according to Houston police.

It happened on Baggett Lane, which is just south of the intersection of Long Point and Wirt roads.

A man and a woman were shot and killed while another man and a teen were shot and taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Man, woman killed in shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says

Before You Leave, Check This Out