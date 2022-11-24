Crime 2 dead, 2 critically injured in Spring Branch shooting, police say A man and a woman were killed and another man and a teen were critically injured in a shooting in northwest Houston on Thanksgiving. Credit: @houstonpolice HOUSTON — Two people were killed in a shooting Thursday night in the Spring Branch area, according to Houston police. It happened on Baggett Lane, which is just south of the intersection of Long Point and Wirt roads. A man and a woman were shot and killed while another man and a teen were shot and taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube Northwest officers are at a shooting scene 1400 Baggett. Adult male and female deceased at the scene, second adult male and 15 year old male transported in critical condition. Media briefing to follow. 202 pic.twitter.com/xBi2BCBpP8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 25, 2022