LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating after skeletal remains of a child’s body were found Tuesday evening in Liberty County.

Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call around 4 p.m. Tuesday about a child’s body found in a wooded area near CR 142 where they found skeletal remains in a shallow grave.

Deputies believe the remains to be those of a newborn child. They hope an autopsy will determine the age, sex and possible cause of death.

Deputies urge anyone with information on this case to contact LCSO at (936) 336-4500 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM