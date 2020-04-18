HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 1-year-old girl is dead after a hit-and-run crash Friday night in northeast Harris County.

This scene happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 4700 block of Aldine Mail Route Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the baby was in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Altima at the time of the crash. The baby was not in a car seat but was strapped in a seatbelt, deputies said.

The driver of the Nissan, a man, was traveling westbound on Aldine Mail Route Road when the driver of a red Toyota Tacoma -- who was driving in the opposite direction -- lost control, hit a curb and crashed into the Nissan, according to investigators.

KHOU

KHOU

The man and baby in the Nissan were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. The baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma ran away from the scene immediately after the crash, but deputies believe they have tracked the driver down.

It's unclear if the driver of the truck was alone, but investigators said there is evidence that leads them to believe that there may have been a passenger inside of the truck as well.

This investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM