Black Jeep Cherokee with infant in the back seat reported stolen in north Harris County, HCSO says

This happened just before 5 a.m. Deputies said the stolen vehicle was last seen at a gas station on Imperial Valley near FM 1960.

This happened just before 5 a.m. Deputies said a man stopped at a gas station on Imperial Valley near FM 1960. That is when his 2018 black Jeep Cherokee was taken with the child in the backseat.

The stolen Jeep has a Texas license plate NZN-7653.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man had left the vehicle running with the child inside while he went into the store. That is when two men jumped into the Jeep and took off.

@HCSOTexas units are actively searching for a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, black in color, TX plate #NZN-7653. Vehicle was stolen this morning and a 6-month-old infant was in the vehicle at the time. Incident began at a C-store at 22523 Imperial Valley @ 1960. Preliminary: an adult 1/2 pic.twitter.com/9vWEDy1ZkG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 8, 2022

