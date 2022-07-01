Man charged with leaving baby at bar with stranger, assaulting two women

HOUSTON — A man with a history of family violence was arrested again this week after allegedly leaving a baby at a bar with a stranger, according to court documents.
Police say Derrick Johnson Jr., 22, left the baby at a bar across from his north Houston apartment complex in the 7300 block of Alabonson Road.
The baby is 4 months old.
Johnson was arrested Wednesday and charged with child abandonment.
He's also accused of attacking a woman he's been dating and threatening her and a female family member with a gun.
The additional charges include assault family violence and two counts of aggravated assault of a family member.
According to court documents, Johnson was convicted of assault of a family member by impeding breathing last November. That victim was also a woman he was dating but we don't know if she's the same woman he allegedly assaulted this week.