Man charged with leaving baby at bar with stranger, assaulting two women

It's not the first time Derrick Johnson Jr. has been charged with assaulting his girlfriend.

HOUSTON — A man with a history of family violence was arrested again this week after allegedly leaving a baby at a bar with a stranger, according to court documents.

Police say Derrick Johnson Jr., 22, left the baby at a bar across from his north Houston apartment complex in the 7300 block of Alabonson Road.

The baby is 4 months old.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday and charged with child abandonment.

He's also accused of attacking a woman he's been dating and threatening her and a female family member with a gun.

The additional charges include assault family violence and two counts of aggravated assault of a family member.