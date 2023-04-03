x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

HPD: Search for woman underway after baby found dead in gas station toilet

Houston police said the woman was seen on surveillance footage walking into the bathroom and leaving about 15 minutes later.
Credit: KHOU 11

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a woman after a baby was found dead in the toilet of a gas station in southwest Houston.

According to police, a customer at the Shell on South Post Oak walked into the bathroom and found an infant in the toilet just after 4 a.m. on Sunday. The customer then called 911.

After looking at surveillance footage, police said they noticed a woman walk into the gas station bathroom before leaving 15 minutes later. The customer that found the infant made the discovery hours later.

Police attempted to revive the baby, but eventually determined that she was dead for hours before being discovered. Officials are waiting on autopsy results to determine how the infant died and police did not say how old the baby was.

Anyone with information should contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

HPD: Man found bleeding at a bus stop dies after being shot in SW Houston

Before You Leave, Check This Out