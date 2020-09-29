Dead baby found in Baytown motel after SWAT standoff with woman

When Baytown police found the child, there were no obvious sign of trauma to the baby's body.

BAYTOWN, Texas — An infant was found dead following a SWAT standoff with the child’s mother Tuesday afternoon.

Baytown police said the child was found dead around 8 a.m. in a room at the Scottish Inn, located in the 6800 block of Garth Road.

Police responded to the scene when they received a call about the child being found. When officers arrived, police found the door to the unit in question open.

Police then saw a woman inside the unit with what appeared to be a long gun. She refused to put down the gun or leave the unit. That is when SWAT was called to the scene.

Just before 1:30 p.m., SWAT rushed the room and got the woman into custody, police said. She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

When BPD went into the room, they found the dead child. Police said there was no obvious sign of trauma to the baby's body.