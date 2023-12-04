Mother raises money to increase reward to help catch son's killer

Avery Boyd was killed about five months ago. On Thursday, his mother will stand with Crime Stoppers to announce that the reward in the case is increased.

HOUSTON — A grieving mother took it into her own hands so she could raise the reward for information that leads to her son's killer.

Avery Boyd was shot and killed almost five months ago. So far, Kwann Boyd has given $20,000 to increase the reward, and on Thursday, will stand with Crime Stoppers to announce the biggest reward yet in the case.

"With me putting up the reward money, I don’t mind putting up the money ... no amount of money is comparable to my child," Kwann said.

Avery's death

Houston police said Avery, 28, was shot and killed on Dec. 1. Investigators said he was visiting an apartment complex on Summer Street in Sawyer Heights.

"He had just gotten to the point where he was dating someone," Kwann said. "He was looking forward to the next phase of his life."

Kwann said she talked to a witness.

"He saw a guy behind Avery in all black with a mask on his face," she said.

Investigators released a photo showing the suspect's car, which is a Hyundai with front-end damage. They said the shooter got away with an envelope that Avery dropped.

"When Avery started running, he dropped a white envelope, which I know had money in it," Kwann said. "Avery posted a picture of that money on Instagram."

Still no answers

Kwann said the envelope held thousands of dollars that Avery was going to bring to a car auction. She believes it's money that got her son killed and now it's going to take more money for people to turn someone in.

"I'm not stopping. My team is not stopping. My family is not stopping. We are going to pursue this until all parties involved are incarcerated.

Houston police said Avery's case is still open. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Thursday's news conference is expected to be held at 11 a.m.