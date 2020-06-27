HFD: Firefighters respond to large business fire in north Houston

The call dropped at 10:05 a.m. at an automotive business in the Acres Homes area, Houston firefighters say.

HOUSTON — Houston Arson Bureau is investigating a large fire Saturday morning at an automotive business in the Acres Homes area.

Houston Fire Department received a call at 10:05 a.m. and fire engines were on the scene within three minutes.

Investigators said the fire happened at an automotive business in the 5600 block of Shepherd Drive near W. Montgomery Road.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building as crews worked to subdue the fire, officials said.

HFD said the fire was tapped out at 10:29 a.m.

No injuries were reported.