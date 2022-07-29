New legislation could help solve cases of 4 teens killed in Austin yogurt shop 31 years ago

The four girls were found dead inside an I Can't Believe It's Yogurt shop in North Austin in 1991. The case hasn't been solved but a new bill might help.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been 31 years since a crime that shocked the Austin community. Four young girls were murdered in an I Can't Believe It's Yogurt shop in North Austin.

The building — burned. The crime is still unsolved to this day.

But this week, lawmakers in Washington D.C. passed a bill that was written with this case in mind. It's called the "Homicide Victims' Families' Rights Act” and it could help solve this case and other cold cases nationwide.

It was Dec. 6, 1991, when a gruesome discovery was made inside a North Austin yogurt shop. Four young girls: 17-year-old Eliza Thomas, 17-year-old Jennifer Harbison, 15-year-old Sarah Harbison and 13-year-old Amy Ayers were all found shot to death in the shop after it'd been burned.

Investigators were stunned. Police launched a years-long investigation to find the killer or killers. Officials tracked down thousands of leads with no luck.

In 1999, four men were charged, but eventually, all their cases fell apart.

Now, the crime has sparked legislation in D.C. Austin Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX 10) and Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA 15) wrote the "Homicide Victims' Families' Rights Act.”

"I haven't given hope up on the yogurt shop case,” McCaul said.

Three years after a case has gone cold, the bill allows loved ones to have a victim's federal case file reviewed. A full reinvestigation will use the latest technology to hopefully dig up new leads.

"It's so important to the victims’ families to have that right, if you will, the assurance that they can reopen their loved one's case for additional review and investigation,” McCaul said.

It's a new tool for families to get answers.

KVUE spoke with Amy Ayes’ family last year, 30 years after the girls were killed.

“This should have been solved 30 years ago. It's maddening to me that we are still having to do this,” Angie Ayers said.

Her brother said they're not giving up hope that this case will be solved.

"It's 30 more years of not giving up, 30 years of trying. If it takes 30 more years, it takes 30 more years...we are not giving up. There will be a resolution to this one way or another,” Shawn Ayers said.

The "Homicide Victims' Families' Rights Act" now heads to President Joe Biden's desk.

