Deer Park man, guilty of injury to a child, on the run after slipping out of ankle monitor, court docs say

Austin Reid, 24, recently plead guilty to two counts of injury to a child stemming from cases that date back to 2019, according to court documents.

Austin Reid, 24, recently pleaded guilty to two counts of injury to a child stemming from cases that date back to 2019, according to court documents.

He was released on bond but didn't show up for sentencing.

Police said Reid slipped off his ankle monitor sometime Tuesday night and left his father's home, where he was living.