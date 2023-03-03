x
Crime

Deer Park man, guilty of injury to a child, on the run after slipping out of ankle monitor, court docs say

HOUSTON — A man from Deer Park who pleaded guilty to injuring a child is on the run after investigators say he slipped off his ankle monitor.

Austin Reid, 24, recently pleaded guilty to two counts of injury to a child stemming from cases that date back to 2019, according to court documents.

He was released on bond but didn't show up for sentencing.

Police said Reid slipped off his ankle monitor sometime Tuesday night and left his father's home, where he was living.

It’s believed Reid is driving a dark 2000 Ford Expedition. If you see him, call the police.

