Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the incident just before noon Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people have been declared dead in an "active attack/shooter" incident in northwest Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said Sunday afternoon.

ATCEMS tweeted just before noon that medics, Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department crews were responding to the declared active attack/shooter incident in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail, near the Arboretum.

ATCEMS first stated that medics advised that CPR was in progress on three patients with gunshot wound injuries. The three individuals were declared dead shortly after.

There are no reports of other patients at this time, according to ATCEMS. Fifteen ATCEMS response assets are on the scene, staged and prepared to enter into "the immediate incident location."

UPDATE 2: Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl; #ATCEMS has 15 response assets on-scene. No reports of other patients at this time. All assets staged & prepared to enter into the immediate incident location. More to Follow... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

As of 12:11 p.m., the scene remains active. Police are asking residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed that preliminary reports are that the suspect remains at large as of 12:22 p.m.

BREAKING: Austin police and medics confirm a shooting in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum in what has been described as “active shooting situation.” Preliminary reports are that they anticipate fatalities and that suspect is at large. Very active scene. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 18, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.