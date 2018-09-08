HOUSTON - Attorneys for a teen accused of killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016 asked a judge dismiss the case on Thursday.

Antonio Armstrong, Jr. allegedly killed his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, in the bedroom of their home on Palmetto Street in July 2016. He was 16 years old at the time.

Thousands gathered to remember Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Saturday morning.

His lawyer Rick Detoto claims the Harris County District Attorney's office withheld evidence for 18 months.

The evidence is reportedly an audio recording from a woman regarding death threats against Armstrong’s dad, Antonio.

RELATED: 16-year-old charged with murder in shooting of couple

Detoto says the evidence would clear Armstrong, Jr.

He says the problem is they are constantly getting new information. The defense says Armstrong, Jr. is not getting a chance at a fair trial.

“This young man wants to go to trial. We want to go to trial. We've been pushing to go to trial but unfortunately because we're constantly getting new information. We're constantly uncovering stuff that wasn't turned over and people didn't turn over it to us. We have to continue to ask for more time to get prepared.” said Detoto.

RELATED: Teen accused of killing parents claimed masked man was in home

Detoto says the woman who made the bold statements is no where to be found.

The woman allegedly said Antonio Armstrong Sr. was involved in a prostitution ring, and she got death threats and was going to change his life insurance.

So far no decision has been made on throwing the case out.

The trial is still set to start September 14th.

© 2018 KHOU