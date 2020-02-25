HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Feb.5, the day the deadly crash happened.*

The defense attorney for the man charged in the deadly crash that killed three people and injured two others earlier this month says mental health issues are to blame.

Gregory Smith, 30, made his first appearance in front of judge Tuesday morning after the fatal crash that happened on Feb. 5 at Antoine Drive and Beltway 8 in northwest Harris County.

He rolled into the courtroom in a wheelchair with his head down.

RELATED: Intoxication manslaughter suspect was out of jail on bond for DWI, records show

Smith is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle after being accused of running two lights and crashing into two vehicles while high on PCP.

One of the cars he hit went up in flames killing three passengers. Two other people were injured in the crash.

RELATED: Family identifies infant, 2 others killed in fiery crash on Antoine

RELATED: Three generations killed in crash at Antoine and Beltway

Smith’s attorney said his client is remorseful about what happened, but says Smith went to three separate medical facilities for his mental health issues in the 10 days leading up to the crash.

“What the media hasn’t been reporting and what you don’t know is Mr. Smith has been struggling his entire life with severe mental health issues. Paranoid schizophrenia, bipolar,” said Smith’s attorney. “As most folk who struggle with severe mental health issues, he self-medicates.”

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the charges could be upgraded from intoxicated manslaughter to felony murder pending the ongoing investigation.

A judge set Smith’s bond at $800,000.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM