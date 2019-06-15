DENVER — The attorney representing a man accused of causing the fiery crash on I-70 that killed four people is in jail.

Robert Corry was arrested Friday, according to booking documents from the Denver jail.

He is facing the following charges:

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Reckless endangerment

First-degree kidnapping

Criminal mischief

Corry is currently representing Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who is facing 40 charges - including vehicular homicide, assault and attempted assault - in connection with an April 25 crash in Lakewood that caused a massive fire and left four people dead.

He is also a self-proclaimed "marijuana lawyer" and has been a prominent part of the state's changing cannabis industry.

Corry is currently being held at the downtown Denver detention center without bond. There is no further detail on specifically what led to his arrest or the charges he is facing.

