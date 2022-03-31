'This young man is not the shooter': Attorney defends capital murder suspect granted bond

Devan Jordon, 21, is charged with capital murder for the deaths of Joshua Sandoval in Harris County and Jeff Johnson in Galveston County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man facing two capital murder charges posted a $1 million bond this week, frustrating victims' families. However, the defense attorney representing Devan Jordon said there are two sides to the story.

“This young man is not the shooter in any one of these cases," attorney Letitia Quinones said. “He deserves the right for his parents and his family to want to try their best to do what they can to save his life, too."

The 21-year-old is facing charges in three counties, Harris, Fort Bend and Galveston. In two counties, he's facing capital murder charges. One for the death of Joshua Sandoval who was shot during a robbery last May at his Rice Military townhome.

The other is for the death of Jeff Johnson who was killed during a robbery in June outside his home in League City. Police said he and his wife were followed home from The Capital Grille on Westheimer. Investigators told KHOU 11 News Jordon was the one who rented the car used in the crime spree.

However, his attorney maintains it’s not a slam dunk case.

“They will tell you that there is no eyewitness that Devan Jordon participated in these capital events," Quinones said. "I want my community to be safe, too, but you have to balance that with the constitution, you have to balance that with the facts of each and every case."

“He is a ticking time bomb, there is no way anyone in the public is safe while he is out here," said Andy Kahan, Director of Victims Services for Crime Stoppers, where Sandoval's family spoke at a news conference.

“Josh’s light was diminished too soon because of the negligence of the court system," said Aimee Castillo, Sandoval's sister.

She's frustrated because Jordon was granted so many bonds.

Court records show in a separate evading arrest case in Harris County, a bond violation report where he never showed up to get his ankle monitor.

“Joshua was my only son, I don’t get a second chance to raise another child," said Glinda Martin, Sandoval's mother.

Jordan’s attorney says his family is supporting him. That’s one reason he was able to make bond and she says they will be working with him to abide by his curfew.