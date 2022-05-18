Man shot 2 women in attempted murder-suicide in Galena Park, deputies say

Homicide investigators believe it stemmed from a romantic relationship between a woman shot and the alleged shooter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GALENA PARK, Texas — A man is dead, and two women were shot in what deputies say appeared to be an attempted murder-suicide in Galena Park late Tuesday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said homicide investigators believe it stemmed from a romantic relationship between a woman shot and the alleged shooter.

Investigators said Galena Park police officers responded to a report just before midnight of shots fired at the 2500 block of Fourth Street.

Officers found a 50-year-old man dead in the parking lot, investigators said. Then a woman was found shot multiple times next to him.

Investigators said she was airlifted to a hospital. Her 23-year-old daughter was also shot.

Investigators said this appeared to be a domestic violence case.

“Apparently, he was in a relationship with the female, came over here to the residence shot the 47-year-old female multiple times,” Sgt. Ben Beall, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit, said. “She was Life Flighted to (Memorial) Herman Hospital. She’s currently in surgery in critical condition.”

The woman’s daughter was shot in the arm and is being treated at the hospital too, investigators said.