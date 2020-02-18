HOUSTON — Police are looking for three men who held up an AT&T Wireless store at gunpoint last month.

The crime was caught on camera, and police hope someone in the public can offer a tip that will help lead investigators to the robbers.

The suspects are wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to the Houston Police Department.

On its YouTube channel, HPD stated the crime happened Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:53 p.m.

Three men entered the AT&T Wireless at 8452 Gulf Freeway, near Belflort. Two of the men walked up to an employee while pointing a handgun at her. The third suspect remained at the door, apparently as a lookout.

The robbers took money from the cash registers and phones from the safe in the back office.

The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

Police offered these descriptions of the robbers who approached the female worker:

Suspect #1: Black male, 5’7 to 5’9, 150 to 160 pounds, black handgun

Suspect #2: Black male, 5’3 to 5’5, 100 to 130 pounds

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

