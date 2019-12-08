HOUSTON — Houston police said Monday morning a group of suspects drove a stolen van into one side of a movie theater lobby and out the other to steal an ATM.

The crime happened at about 4:45 a.m. at the Edwards Cinema in the Marq’E Entertainment Center. The center is located on the Katy Freeway just west of the 610 West Loop.

A cleaning crew was in the theater when a white Ford van jumped the sidewalk at the entertainment complex. The van went through the courtyard and into the front glass doors of the theater.

The burglars successfully stole the theater’s ATM and then drove the van out another set of glass doors. No one in the theater was hurt.

Police said the van’s license plate fell off during the burglary, but the vehicle came back stolen.

Police will review surveillance video of the crime in an attempt to identify those involved.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM