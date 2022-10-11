ATM technician robbed by masked man outside NE Houston convenience store

Surveillance video shows the robber breaking a passenger side window with a rock and stealing something inside the vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The most recent case happened on Oct. 25 at the convenience store in the 9400 block of Shady Drive in northeast Houston.

An ATM technician was inside working on a machine when a masked man broke the window of his vehicle with a rock and grabbed an ATM cassette. The cassette was empty, according to the HPD Robbery Division.

The victim tried to run outside to confront the robber but the guy jumped into the passenger side of a gray four-door sedan. The technician said the suspect pointed a gun at him as they sped away.

Police released surveillance video of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You must call directly or submit tips online to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Convenience store customer shot

Houston police also released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in the shooting of a customer at the same store back in July.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. on July 29.

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in the shooting of a man at 9440 Shady Drive about 8:35 p.m. on July 29.

Witnesses said the shooter had been harassing a woman who was with the victim. When the pair tried to leave, the suspect shot the victim.

The 41-year-old man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the gunman left the scene in a new model, dark-colored Chevy truck.

If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers or the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800.