FREEPORT – A new ATM skimmer ripped off more than credit card information. It recorded video and audio of victims typing PIN numbers.

ATM users beware. Freeport Police found troubling surveillance.

“That was new to me,” Freeport Detective Husain Jones said. “I’ve never seen that type of skimmer. So it was something I wasn’t looking for.”

Outside TDECU Credit Union, a member found a credit/debit card skimmer clipped to the ATM. An employee servicing the machine discovered a plastic cover planted over the money dispenser.

It boasts a tiny cellphone battery powered camera, microphone and SD card to record victims typing PIN numbers in order to steal from accounts over and over, investigators said.

“It’s a sickening feeling,” Det. Jones said. “You’re like wait a minute. Some unknown person gained access to my account and went through money.”

Someone stole more than $2,000 from Detective Jones. TDECU told KHOU 11 News it happened to a small number of members at several ATMs across Texas in recent weeks.

“I guess at this point most folks have been catching it early and they’re able to stop it and these institutions are actually refunding their money once they realize it wasn’t actually them that made the transaction," Jones said.

Worried other banks, ATMs, or machines that require customers to swipe bank cards may also be targets, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey posted a video warning on Facebook. It was viewed more than 145-thousand times.

“Check (the machine) before you even put your card in it,” Chief Garivey said. “If it doesn’t feel right, go to another location.”

TDECU intends to arm ATMs it owns to better detect skimmers, the company said in a statement. They also planned to beef up surveillance around their machines.

Read TDECU’s entire statement below:

“At TDECU, protecting the assets of our Members is our highest priority. With a nationwide rise in skimming devices being introduced at self-service card terminals, we rely on our world-class tools and systems to detect, prevent and mitigate this type of criminal activity. This is critical in protecting our Members, as card number theft occurs at a variety of payment terminals used in everyday transactions, including those at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants, as well as at ATMs. By monitoring our Members’ card activity in real-time, we are able to isolate fraudulent activity, react and minimize the impact to our Members. In recent weeks, we have identified skimming devices placed on several TDECU-owned ATMs across our market areas. Working closely with law enforcement the devices were quickly removed ensuring only a very small number of Members being impacted. We are actively working with local law enforcement and our ATM terminal providers to mitigate further placement of skimming devices on TDECU-owned ATMs. This will involve a combination of technology being added to the machines to better detect skimmers, continued on-site monitoring of our machines, and education for our membership on how to identify these types of devices. If a Member or ATM user discovers a skimming device on a TDECU-owned machine, they should not attempt to remove the device but rather contact their local law enforcement immediately. If a Member suspects skimming activity on their TDECU accounts, we encourage them to call our Member Care team as soon as possible at 800.839.1154. Please visit tdecu.org/fraud to access the latest tools and resources designed to help detect and prevent card fraud.”

