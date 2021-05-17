Video: Woman withdrawing cash at ATM robbed at gunpoint in Westchase area

Houston police need your help identifying the suspect responsible.

HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with identifying a suspect who robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was withdrawing money from an ATM.

This happened on Feb. 19 at about 10:30 p.m. at an ATM in the 11000 block of Westheimer.

Houston police said the woman was standing at the machine, making a transition, when a man suddenly appeared behind her. He allegedly pointed a gun at her and demanded her property.

Investigators said the woman was able to walk away from the suspect as he was taking her money from the machine. She then ran to a near restaurant for help.

The suspect got away in an unknown direction.

Armed suspect sneaks up on female victim while withdrawing money from an ATM inside a 24-hour front lobby at a bank at the 11000 block of Westheimer. If you recognize this male, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See this story and more at https://t.co/eJba69OurX pic.twitter.com/SwWkTtlx28 — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) May 17, 2021

He is described as a Black man who is between 20 to 29 years old. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has dreads with yellow tips, police said. He was wearing a black beanie, black pants and a black zipper hoodie.

If you have any information on this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.