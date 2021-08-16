Surveillance video released of deadly ATM robbery in north Harris County

A woman was killed when an armed man demanded she and her husband withdraw money from a Bank of America ATM on Veterans Memorial on July 3.

HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff deputies are hoping newly released surveillance video will help them catch the man who they said killed a woman during an ATM robbery in July.

On July 3, a woman was killed while she and her husband were using a Bank of America ATM at 12100 Veterans Memorial Road.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies initially said the woman and her husband went to the ATM to deposit money, and at some point, a white 2013-2016 Nissan Altima pulled up alongside them.

A man got out of the car and pointed a gun at the couple, according to Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit. Wolfford said the suspect then demanded the couple withdraw money from the ATM.

Surveillance video shows the woman's husband at the ATM attempting to withdraw cash while the suspect had a gun pointed towards him. The woman, who was in the driver's seat, started blowing the horn to get someone's attention, Wolfford said.

Help us identify a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman. On Saturday, July 3, 2021, a couple was robbed at gunpoint outside a bank located at 12100 Veterans Memorial Rd. The suspect shot the lady and she was transported to a hospital, where she died days later #hounews pic.twitter.com/sQJixBOZ9h — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 16, 2021

That's when the gunman turned his attention towards the woman and shot her, according to Wolfford.

Investigators said employees saw the shooting and were able to activate the alarm.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the 43-year-old woman shot in the driver's seat of the couple's car. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She died days later.

The only details HCSO has of the suspect is that he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a full face cover, along with gloves. He also had on a distinctive white belt and buckle, which appears to be a Louis Vuitton belt based on the surveillance video.



Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477, submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.