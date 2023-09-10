What you can do to stay safe with the rise in jugging incidents in and around Houston

Criminals are staking out their victims at banks. Local law enforcement agencies have some tips to stay safe.

HOUSTON — Law enforcement authorities across the Houston area want people to be extra aware whenever they visit an ATM.

They said criminals are getting more organized, and even traveling farther, when it comes to identifying and tracking down their victims.

"It's so easy to become a victim at any point in time," Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Cutis Jones said.

The thieves are working in groups watching and waiting to steal money from people doing business at banks and ATMs.

"Easy money real fast," Jones said. "These crooks ... this is their job. It's a 9 to 5. They'll start in Harris County, they'll go to San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and come right back to Harris County, home."

It's from the home front where it's an all-hands-on-deck approach for multiple law enforcement agencies that are working as one, including officers from the University of Houston-Downtown Police Department.

"As recently as June, (HPD) Chief (Troy) Finner actually addressed it and talked about how law enforcement agencies, their investigative divisions, patrol, suppression teams, they're all working to combat the rise in jugging incidents," UHD Chief Casey Davis said.

In addition to raising awareness, authorities said the best way to beat criminals is to have a plan. They say to avoid banking after hours, limit phone use while at ATMs and make use of cash-back options in stores, if possible.

"Try to have someone with you when you're making those deposits," Jones said. "We've reached out to certain banks to make management aware of what's going on."