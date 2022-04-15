Video: Wanted man holds up woman at knifepoint at drive-thru ATM

HPS is asking for help in identifying the suspect caught on camera.

HOUSTON — Police released surveillance footage of a robbery at an ATM where the suspect held up the victim with a knife.

HPD’s Robbery Division is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible.

This happened on Feb. 1 just after 5 p.m. at a drive-thru in the 2800 block of Gessner.

Police said the victim was in her vehicle withdrawing cash when an unknown male suddenly appeared and pointed a knife at her. He demanded her wallet.

The victim gave him her wallet, and then the suspect fled in an unknown direction.