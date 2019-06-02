HOUSTON — Federal agents and Houston police seized an assortment of drugs after they raided three apartments at a southwest Houston complex early Wednesday.

This happened at the Sunset Crossing Apartments, located in the 10600 block of Beechnut.

According to ATF Agent Nicole Strong, federal agents and HPD’s gang unit conducted a search of the three apartments.

One person was injured when a resident tried to flee from the scene, Strong said. The resident was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say they seized an assortment of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and meth.

Haz-mat teams were called out early to the scene because there was a concern about hazardous drugs. The area was cleared by haz-mat and the search is underway.

No word on any arrests in the raid yet.