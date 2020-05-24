At least 2 injured in attempted robbery, shooting outside north Harris Co. liquor store

Deputies said it appeared an employee was locking up the store for the night when he was attacked by three men.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least two people were injured Saturday night during an apparent attempted robbery and shooting outside a liquor store in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Lux Liquor in the 15000 block of Ella Boulevard. Deputies said it appeared an employee was locking up the store for the night when he was attacked by three men.

Deputies said the three suspects shot at the employee’s Jeep. At least two people were injured and left the scene in another car, according to deputies. The victims stopped at a Jack in the Box at the North Freeway and Airtex to receive medical attention.