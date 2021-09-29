HPD: Suspect charged after skeletal remains found in search for missing mom Ashley Guillory

The wife and mother of three was reported missing earlier this month.

HOUSTON — Human remains have been found in the search for 37-year-old Ashley Guillory, Houston police confirmed Wednesday morning.

Note: the video in this story is from a Sept. 25 broadcast while the search was still underway

Police say a 48-year-old man has been arrested and a murder charge has been filed in the case.

"HPD homicide detectives located skeletal remains in Fort Bend County," the Houston Police Department stated. "The remains are believed to be those of Mrs. Guillory. However, positive identification is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences."

An investigation determined Guillory was killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 5 in a motel room on Fondren, police stated.

The suspect is in jail in Fort Bend County on unrelated charges and will be transferred to the Harris County Jail, Houston police said.

“I got what I wanted.. I got my wife back.” Ashley Guillory’s husband on news that remains were found last night and that a suspect is charged with murder. I’m following for @KHOU. What we know now: https://t.co/SrPCnASNPt #khou11 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 29, 2021

Texas EquuSearch volunteers and officials previously searched a wooded area off of E. Hampton Circle near Fondren Road for Guillory, the missing wife and mother of three.

Search crews have also searched Independence Park in Missouri City.

Guillory was last seen in Houston, but it's unknown what she was wearing or doing the day she disappeared.

She was driving a black, 2004 Toyota Camry, 4-door sedan with unknown paper temporary plates.

Guillory's husband, Curtis Guillory, said he immediately suspected a longtime friend played a part in his wife's disappearance. Acquaintances said the longtime friend, who has known Ashley for more than 10 years, breaks down crying when he passes the park. Curtis said he thinks the friend may have wanted Ashley's disability money.