Ashes found in home of man hired to spread them offshore, Port of Galveston police say

GALVESTON, Texas — A man hired to spread the ashes of three people offshore has been arrested after police said the ashes were found in his home.

Cody Kenney has been charged with three counts of abuse of a corpse. His bond has been set at $15,000 for all three counts.

The Port of Galveston Police Department said in Oct. 2022, Kenney was hired to take the cremated remains of three people offshore to spread them, per the family's wishes.

Kenney is accused of never spreading the ashes that were later found in his home.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 1. He surrendered to the Galveston County Sheriff's Department a week later.