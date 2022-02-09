'Do it for Ashanti' | Family of girl shot in apparent road rage asks for prayers, donations, info on suspect

The nine-year-old's family sent photos of her exclusively to KHOU 11. Houston Crime Stoppers are offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

HOUSTON — The family of a nine-year-old girl is asking for prayers after she was shot in the head earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday evening on the Southwest Freeway near Fondren.

The girl KHOU has chosen to identify only by her first name, Ashanti, was riding to a grocery store with her mom, dad, and 12-year-old brother, family members said.

That’s when investigators say a white GMC Denali cut off the family’s SUV several times on the freeway.

They said the suspect then got behind them, and someone inside the Denali fired shots towards Ashanti’s family.

One of those bullets hit Ashanti in the head.

Family members of the girl told KHOU 11 News on Wednesday that she's fighting for her life in a hospital. She has some brain swelling, but they're hopeful she'll recover.

Her uncle, Larry Grant, shared pictures of the little girl exclusively with KHOU. He's now asking people to help turn in the person responsible.

"She didn't deserve what happened to her," Grant said. "She is a real sweet girl, sweetest girl I ever met. Real nice, real respectful. She is 9 years old. I never have to get on her for nothing."

Police believe the suspect driving was a man anywhere from 20 to 30 years old.

He was with a female passenger.

How you can help Ashanti and her family

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Ashanti's family also told KHOU that they're willing to double the reward to help find the person.

Anyone with any information on this case can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online or call 713-222-8477.

"Ashanti has a full life ahead of her and doesn’t deserve this at all," said Grant. "If anybody knows anything or sees anything, please step forward. Do it for Ashanti."

The family has also launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for Ashanti's medical expenses.