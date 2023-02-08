Ashanti Grant update: Recovery continues a year later for young girl shot in suspected road rage; no arrests made

She spent two months in a coma and has had to relearn all of the things the man who put a bullet in her brain took from her.

HOUSTON — It's been one year since Ashanti Grant, 9, was shot in what police believe was a case of road rage and still, no arrests have been made.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired April 2022.

She is currently recovering and in therapy, her family told KHOU 11.

There is still a reward of $30,000 being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

What happened the night Ashanti Grant was shot?

It happened sometime after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, on the Southwest Freeway between the Beltway and the Fondren exits.

Ashanti was in the car with her family headed to a grocery store when police said a man in a white pickup shot at their vehicle.

Kevin, Ashanti's uncle, was in the car that night. He said Ashanti's dad, Frank, stopped at a light under a Beltway 8 overpass and was waiting to turn left onto the northbound Highway 59 feeder road.

As the light turned green, the uncle said he remembers a white GMC Denali truck cutting off the family in the dedicated turning lane. He said the truck came from the lane farthest from the left side of the street before it took a sharp right, nearly hitting another vehicle along the way.

Kevin said Ashanti’s dad let the truck pass before speeding up to enter the highway.

“Like he was racing us or something,” Kevin told us in February of last year. “First thing I told my brother was, 'That dude's crazy. Let’s get away from him.' Because I know we got kids in the car.”

Kevin said the next thing he knew, someone was shooting at the back of the family’s SUV. It was a dangerous escalation that he said happened so fast.

“He was just shooting a lot."

Kevin said Ashanti was sitting in the back seat watching cartoons when she was struck by a bullet.

The gunman, who police have described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, was driving a 2017 GMC Denali.