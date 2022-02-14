WATCH LIVE: HPD gives update on investigation into road rage incident where 9-year-old was shot

Ashanti Grant's family said over the weekend that her condition was improving but she remains in a medically induced coma.

HOUSTON — Houston city and police officials will discuss the investigation into the road rage incident where a 9-year-old was shot in the head last week.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. You can stream the briefing in the player above on KHOU 11’s YouTube channel.

Ashanti was in the car headed to a grocery store with her family when police say a man in a white GMC Denali shot at their vehicle in an apparent road rage incident. This happened on Tuesday night.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for this shooting.

The uncle, who would like to be publicly identified as Kevin, is convinced other drivers saw the danger along Highway 59 somewhere between the Sam Houston Tollway and the Fondren exit.

“Somebody had to,” and to those drivers, Kevin says, “I would just ask them to do the right thing.”

Kevin shared his perspective from that night with KHOU 11. His brother, Ashanti’s dad, had just picked up her mother along the beltway. Kevin and Ashanti’s brother were also in the family’s SUV.

Kevin said the father stopped at a light under a Beltway 8 overpass and was waiting to turn left onto the northbound Highway 59 feeder road.

As the light turned green, Kevin said he remembers a white GMC Denali truck cutting off the family in the dedicated turning lane. He said the truck came from the lane farthest from the left side of the street before it took a sharp right, nearly hitting another vehicle along the way.

Kevin said Ashanti’s dad let the truck pass before speeding up to enter the highway.

“Like he was racing us or something,” he said. “First thing I told my brother was, 'That dude's crazy. Let’s get away from him.' Because I know we got kids in the car.”

Kevin said the next thing he knew, someone was shooting at the back of the family’s SUV. A dangerous escalation that happened so fast.

“He was just shooting a lot,” eventually hitting 9-year old Ashanti Grant and hurting everyone who loves her.

“You know, you see this stuff on the news. You never think it will happen to you.”

This is why Houston Crime Stoppers is hoping a $5,000 reward will convince someone to help police arrest that shooter.

The Grant family says the shooting happened between the Sam Houston Tollway and Fondren along 59 in southwest Houston.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-521-4600 or the Houston Police Department. There is currently a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.