HPD: 2 arrested after woman followed from bank, body slammed during robbed in west Houston

Police said the woman was likely followed after withdrawing a large sum of cash before she was attacked.

HOUSTON — An arrest was made more than a month after a man slammed a woman down during a robbery in front of a shopping center in February.

Houston police will be sharing new details about the arrest at 2 p.m. Friday. We will stream the update live here and on KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV.

KHOU 11's Zack Tawatari spoke to the victim last week, a mother of three from Vietnam. Nhung Truong, 44, said she was hurt so badly during the robbery that she couldn't feel her left leg nearly a month later.

Police said Truong was walking in front of the shopping center when a man grabbed her and tried to snatch an envelope filled with cash she was carrying.

The woman dropped her things and the man grabbed what he thought was the envelope and ran away, police said. However, he realized he had the wrong one and went back. When he got back, he picked Truong up and slammed her to the ground, police said. He then grabbed the envelope and took off running.

"They don't know when my leg can walk again," Truong said.

Police said before the robbery, she went to the Bank of America on Blackhawk and withdrew a large amount of money for an upcoming trip. She then drove 24 miles to the 9800 block of Bellaire.

"It’s not a big loss of the money. The big loss is her leg," her daughter, Linh Duong said.

Nearly a month after the incident and Truong was in a wheelchair and couldn't go to the bathroom on her own. She was in rehab hoping to walk again.

“I just need to practice, try to walk and stuff," Truong said. "I’m very sad that this happened to me and I just want to let people know to be careful.”

Investigators think the man was watching the bank and followed Truong.

Truong's family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical expenses.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly.