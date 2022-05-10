Suspect in store clerk's shooting death charged with capital murder

Houston police said the man seen on surveillance video the night a store clerk was gunned down has been identified as Jaylon Boston, 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk last month. They said 19-year-old Jaylon Boston is charged with capital murder and may face additional federal charges. He is currently in federal custody, according to HPD.

Yogesh Sharma, 37, was gunned down on Sept. 27 outside the southside store on Weston Street near Griggs Road.

HPD said it got a tip identifying Boston after they released surveillance video of a man, believed to be Boston, and a woman going inside the store about an hour before the shooting. Homicide detectives believe Boston ambushed Sharma after he closed up for the night and then stole his car.

Investigators said they've also identified the woman seen in the video. She hasn't been charged, but police want to question her further.

What happened

Sharma had just closed up the store around 11:45 p.m. when he was shot multiple times while getting into his car, according to HPD.

Emergency crews found good Samaritans trying to help Sharma but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We have a couple witnesses that were driving by," HPD Lt. Wilkens said the night of the shooting. "They believe they saw our suspect possibly shooting into a vehicle our complainant was sitting in ... once the shooting occurred, they believe they saw our suspect dragging the complainant out of the vehicle."

Police said the pair took off in the victim's gray Toyota Camry, which was found abandoned the next day.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. You can also call in anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or go to their website.