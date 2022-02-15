Sheriff: Victim identified, suspect arrested in deadly road rage shooting that happened last month

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 26-year-old Nicholas Croom was shot to death by 35-year-old Simon Adams on Jan. 20 during a road rage incident on Beltway 8.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Tuesday identified the victim in a deadly road rage incident while also announcing an arrest had been made in the case.

According to Gonzalez, 26-year-old Nicholas Croom was shot to death by 35-year-old Simon Adams last month. Gonzalez said Adams was arrested without incident and was booked into the Harris County Jail. His charges have not been entered into the system, yet, but Gonzalez said he would be charged with murder.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are updates Gonzalez provided at the scene of the shooting last month.

What happened

On Jan. 20 at about 9:30 p.m. Gonzalez tweeted about a road rage shooting in the 7900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway, which is near Wilson Road in the Humble area.

Gonzalez said a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting could have stemmed from a road rage incident. Gonzalez said a truck and a car were driving aggressively when an argument broke out and someone opened fire from the truck, striking the driver of the car. The victim was the only person in the car at the time of the incident, Gonzalez said.