An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a teen killed at a gas station near Katy.

Treveon Tatum, 18, has been charged with murder in the death of Ondreus Patterson, also 18, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez Tweeted Monday afternoon.

Patterson was at a gas pump late Thursday night when a group of "unknown males" pulled up and started shooting, Gonzalez said at the time.

The sheriff said the group took off in a dark-colored pickup truck.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Patterson was driven to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The gas station where the shooting happened is in the 4900 block of Greenhouse Road.

