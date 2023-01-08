Arrest made in deadly November 2022 hit-and-run crash in NW Harris County, sources say

Caleb Rickenbacher was killed in the crash but his actions may have saved his girlfriend's life. Now, nearly two months later, an arrest has been made in the case.

CYPRESS, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash late last year, according to sources.

The driver who crashed into the car being driven by Caleb Rickenbacher, 20, is now in custody, sources said.

Authorities are holding a news conference on Monday to provide more details about the case.

Editor's note: The videos in this article are from previous reports.

What happened

Authorities with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the crash happened Nov. 19 around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Rosehill and Huffmeister roads.

Rickenbacher was killed in the crash but his actions possibly saved the life of his girlfriend, Christina Diaz, 20.

“A car just came out of nowhere and he (Caleb) quickly swerved the car so that he would take on the impact and I would be OK," Diaz said days after the crash. “He was the most selfless person I knew. He would always let me know if anything were to happen, he would want me to be the one to make it out.”

The couple had just left a fast-food restaurant for breakfast and they were only a minute away from home.

Investigators said a driver was speeding, crossed over the median and hit the couple's car head-on.

Evidence

The video, taken from a home surveillance camera, only lasts a few seconds, but Diaz said she was hoping it's enough to catch the man responsible for causing the crash.

“It’s not right that the suspect is walking freely and he needs to be caught," Diaz said.

Investigators said the vehicle that crashed into Rickenbacher's car was stolen from a Holiday Inn Express off 45 and 99. They also said there were other vehicle break-ins that night at the same location.

Investigators also said they found a backpack with evidence the suspect left behind at the scene of the crash. Constable Mark Herman said they had seen the same man on several other pieces of surveillance video.

Caleb's impact

For Caleb's parents, Melissa and Gary Rickenbacher, their world will never be the same.

“There is a man out there who has taken the life of our only child," Melissa said.

Melissa and Gary were out of town at the time of the crash. Caleb, who was dog-sitting for them, left the house with Diaz to go to get something to eat.

“It should not have been him. He had so much to live for," Diaz said.

Caleb was a miracle baby. His parents said they knew after their fertility journey that their only child was special. He loved to cook, flipped houses with his dad and wanted to pursue a degree in criminal justice. Dreams, his parents said, that have been cut short.