FBI: 19-year-old arrested after armored truck guard shot at Houston mall

Houston police said the guard was shot in the chest but he wasn't seriously hurt because he was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting of an armored truck guard at Willowbrook Mall, according to the FBI.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Feb. 14.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Ricardo Rodriguez. He was arrested about 36 hours after the shooting and federally charged with interference with commerce by robbery and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, the FBI said.

The shooting happened Tuesday during a robbery, according to officials.

Houston police said the guard was shot in the chest but he wasn't seriously hurt because he was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

Authorities did not give any details on the robbery.