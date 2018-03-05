An arrest has been made after a woman was found dead at a bus stop Thursday morning.

Houston Police say the victim is Debra Haggerty, a 63-year-old woman who lived with her boyfriend – Herberot Hill – and he has been arrested and charged with murder.

HPD says Haggerty may have been stabbed more than a dozen times.

Neighbors suspect domestic violence based on what they told us they heard overnight.

“All I can say is I hope her family finds peace and prayers out to her family and everything,” said one neighbor.

Several neighbors said they knew the woman only as Nicole and that she recently moved into an apartment complex across the street from the METRO stop where she was found dead.

It’s located near Broadway and Bellfort not far from Hobby Airport.

“Somebody called me this morning saying she was out there dead at the bus stop, I didn’t believe it,” said neighbor Michael Maxie. “But when I came out, that’s when I saw everything.”

“I thought it was another neighbor and it turned out to be the neighbor who just moved in,” said neighbor Karen Lewis.

Lewis said she lives on the other side of a courtyard and heard the victim and a man arguing overnight.

“From around 1:30 to around 2:00 or so, you could hear them fighting,” said Lewis. “I was sitting outside my apartment and you could hear them and it was over money.”

Police did not confirm a potential domestic violence motive. But they ruled out robbery early on since the victim’s purse and jewelry appeared to be intact.

Either way, people still catching the bus and walking in the area remained concerned.

“People, you know, sometimes their minds aren’t what it seems,” said one neighbor. “So just be careful anywhere you go.”

