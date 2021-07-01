Army veteran convicted of murder after driving into cyclists, killing 2

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — An Army veteran who intentionally drove his vehicle into cyclists, killing two of them, will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Victor Kevin Tome was convicted of capital murder for the March 2017 incident in which he drove his vehicle into a group of cyclists who were racing on Buller Road in Waller County. The courts said he purposefully drove into the cyclists, hitting five of them and killing Craig Tippitt and Kerri Guillory. The cyclists were training for the MS 150, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Investigators say Tome left the scene and broke into and hid in a house until he was arrested later that day.
Tome pleaded not guilty due to insanity, but a military psychiatrist testified that Tome suffered psychosis due to extensive abuse of ecstasy, marijuana and alcohol.
The jury took a little longer than an hour to convict him on one count of capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of accident involving serious bodily injury and two counts of accident involving death. For the capital murder charge, Tome was sentenced to life in prison without parole.