Army veteran convicted of murder after driving into cyclists, killing 2

Victor Kevin Tome was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of capital murder.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — An Army veteran who intentionally drove his vehicle into cyclists, killing two of them, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Investigators say Tome left the scene and broke into and hid in a house until he was arrested later that day.

Tome pleaded not guilty due to insanity, but a military psychiatrist testified that Tome suffered psychosis due to extensive abuse of ecstasy, marijuana and alcohol.

The jury took a little longer than an hour to convict him on one count of capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of accident involving serious bodily injury and two counts of accident involving death. For the capital murder charge, Tome was sentenced to life in prison without parole.