HOUSTON — A group of armed thugs ambushed a female armored van driver in southeast Houston Friday morning.

She was making a delivery at Pancho's Meat Market in the 6100 block of Griggs Road, when four or five suspects showed up with assault rifles and handguns.

They grabbed a money bag and the driver's weapon.

Police say the woman was roughed up by the suspects. She was treated for bumps and bruises at the scene.

The robbers escaped in a white pickup truck with an extended cab and ladders on top.

Witnesses said they were wearing bandanas.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

