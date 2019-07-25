HOUSTON — An armored truck driver has been charged with theft after police said he stole $70,000 while on the job and then quit the next day.

Jonathan DeWayne Moore, 22, was employed by GardaWorld.

On June 19, Moore made it back to the warehouse from his route and a courier noticed he was missing $70,000 from his truck. The money was missing from a cash pickup at IBC Bank, investigators said.

Police were called and a representative from Garda said only two people had access to the money - the courier and Moore.

The courier was given a polygraph examination and passed, court documents revealed. Moore was asked to take a polygraph test, but he refused, police said. Moore also refused to talk to detectives and did not cooperate with questions from the representative.

During the investigation, police discovered Moore got out of his armored truck for several times after he picked up the cash from IBC Bank.

On June 20, the day after the money was stolen, Moore put in his resignation, the representative told police.

Investigators said they attempted to call Moore several times at the number he had on file at Garda, but they got no response. Investigators said they also went to several addresses listed for Moore and had no luck finding him.

Investigators eventually went to Moore's girlfriend's home on Richmond Ave. They didn't see Moore's car in the area so they started to leave, but as soon as they were pulling out, they spotted Moore drive into a parking lot in a 2013 Gray Chevrolet Camaro with a temporary Texas paper tag.

The vehicle was registered to Moore and had a valid registration date of June 21, which was two days after the theft took place, court documents revealed.

Investigators said they talked to Moore and questioned him about the car. He told investigators he was currently unemployed and claimed he bought the vehicle months ago with the help of his girlfriend.

He also told investigators he quit his job at Garda because he was "humiliated by the questioning from the representative." He said the day after the theft, he woke up late that morning and decided he was going to quit. He admitted it looked bad, but said he didn't know where the money was.

Investigators said they went to the car lot where Moore purchased the car and spoke to the president of the company. She confirmed Moore bought the car on June 21, two days after the theft, with a $4,000 down payment.

Moore's girlfriend also told investigators that he recently purchased the car.

Moore is in custody and expected to appear in court Thursday.

