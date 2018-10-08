BELLAIRE, Texas – Police are in a standoff with an armed suspect who is held up at a home in a Bellaire neighborhood near the West Loop Friday morning.

Officials say the suspect is alone at the home and are urging residents in the immediate area of the 4800 block of Tamarisk to stay in their homes.

Bellaire Police and Houston SWAT on location on the 4800 block of Tamarisk. Armed subject contained at a residence. No one is in the house. Immediate area residents have been instructed to stay in their homes. We will provide further details as they become available. — City of Bellaire (@cityofbellaire) August 10, 2018

Bellaire Police say it started around 8:30 a.m. when a patrol officer attempted to stop a suspect for a traffic violation. The suspect fired two shots at the officer, striking the windshield.

The officer was not injured.

Police said the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled to the area of Fournace and the West Loop. He then fired at least one more shot at officers.

The suspect found himself surrounded by police while he was on a porch of a home in the 4800 block of Tamarisk. He is holding a pistol to his head.

HPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team responding to an assist call from @bellairepd for a armed suspect at 4800 Tamarisk. HPD PIO en route #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 10, 2018

SWAT and negotiation teams from the Houston Police Department are on scene assisting Bellaire PD.

The suspect still refuses to surrender. Negotiations are ongoing.

