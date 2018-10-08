BELLAIRE, Texas – Police are in a standoff with an armed suspect who is held up at a home in a Bellaire neighborhood near the West Loop Friday morning.
Officials say the suspect is alone at the home and are urging residents in the immediate area of the 4800 block of Tamarisk to stay in their homes.
Bellaire Police say it started around 8:30 a.m. when a patrol officer attempted to stop a suspect for a traffic violation. The suspect fired two shots at the officer, striking the windshield.
The officer was not injured.
Police said the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled to the area of Fournace and the West Loop. He then fired at least one more shot at officers.
The suspect found himself surrounded by police while he was on a porch of a home in the 4800 block of Tamarisk. He is holding a pistol to his head.
SWAT and negotiation teams from the Houston Police Department are on scene assisting Bellaire PD.
The suspect still refuses to surrender. Negotiations are ongoing.
