Residents of the Heights were on edge overnight while police searched their neighborhood for an armed suspect.

Emmanuel Galvan

The two-hour search started around 10:20 Monday night after witnesses reported two men waving guns in front of Stop at Joe's in the 6400 block of North Main.

Police helicopters shined spotlights into several backyards on East 25th and East 24th Streets while HPD officers, K-9 units and Precinct One deputies searched on the ground.

They blocked off both streets and told residents to stay inside.

It was after midnight when officers found the suspect hiding in a shed.

Samuel Reyes

Emmanuel Galvan, 21, was charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Samuel Reyes, who was arrested outside the store, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

During the search, dozens of Sunset Heights residents posted on the Next Door app asking what all the fuss was about.

Others said they slept through the whole thing.

