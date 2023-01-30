Man holds gun to store clerk's head during robbery, police say

Houston police are hoping someone can identify the robber so he can be brought to justice.

HOUSTON — A man was caught on surveillance video using a gun to force a store clerk to open a cash register in southeast Houston.

It happened on Dec. 26, at a convenience store at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Hull Street.

Police said the robber walked into the store, pulled out a gun and made his way to the cash register, which was inside an enclosed area. The man couldn't open the cash register on his own so he forced the store clerk to open it while holding a gun to his head, the video shows.

The store clerk complied and gave the man the money from the cash register, police said. The robber then got away. See video of the robbery below.

Police need the public's help identifying the robber who is described as having a dark complexion and appeared to be between 20 to 25 years old. He is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs between 120 to 130 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the robbery.