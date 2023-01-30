Man holds gun to store clerk's head during robbery, police say

HOUSTON — A man was caught on surveillance video using a gun to force a store clerk to open a cash register in southeast Houston.
It happened on Dec. 26, at a convenience store at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Hull Street.
Police said the robber walked into the store, pulled out a gun and made his way to the cash register, which was inside an enclosed area. The man couldn't open the cash register on his own so he forced the store clerk to open it while holding a gun to his head, the video shows.
The store clerk complied and gave the man the money from the cash register, police said. The robber then got away. See video of the robbery below.
Police need the public's help identifying the robber who is described as having a dark complexion and appeared to be between 20 to 25 years old. He is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs between 120 to 130 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the robbery.
If you know anything about the robber seen in the video or have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must call Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and be considered for a cash payment. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.